(Left to right) Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin, Maj. Andrew Connolly receive a pre-flight brief from Capt. Katherine Conrad, all 104th Fighter Squadron, March 15, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen with A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, part of the Maryland Air National Guard, visited Hill March 9-18 to participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program known as Combat Hammer. During the exercise, Airmen evaluate every aspect of air-to-ground weapons employment, from building and loading munitions, to aircraft and pilot performance hitting targets on the Utah Test and Training Range. (U.S Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 11:59
|Photo ID:
|6562107
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-LS255-0003
|Resolution:
|3712x2568
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah [Image 8 of 8], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
