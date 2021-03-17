104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 104th Fighter Squadron, part of the Maryland Air National Guard, takes off from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 17, 2021. The 104th FS are visiting Hill March 9-18 to participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program known as Combat Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

