    104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah [Image 7 of 8]

    104th Fighter Squadron participates in Combat Hammer Utah

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 104th Fighter Squadron, part of the Maryland Air National Guard, takes off from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, March 17, 2021. The 104th FS are visiting Hill March 9-18 to participate in a Weapons System Evaluation Program known as Combat Hammer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Hill AFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Utah
    Combat Hammer
    104th Fighter Squadron
    UTTR

