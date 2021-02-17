Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Barron, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron postmaster, ensures the broken bed frames are secure to the back of a pickup truck at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. Bunk beds are replacing cots to better the quality of life for transient members coming to Air Base 101. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)
