U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Morgan, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Base Exchange manager, replaces broken bunk bed frames in preparation for a surge of new deployers at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. Bunk beds are replacing cots to improve the quality of life for transient members coming to Air Base 101. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 11:39 Photo ID: 6562077 VIRIN: 210217-F-DS605-002 Resolution: 5449x3841 Size: 2.17 MB Location: AIR BASE 101, NE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.