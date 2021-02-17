Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time

    AIR BASE 101, NIGER

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Morgan, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Base Exchange manager, replaces broken bunk bed frames in preparation for a surge of new deployers at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. Bunk beds are replacing cots to improve the quality of life for transient members coming to Air Base 101. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    VIRIN: 210217-F-DS605-002
    Location: AIR BASE 101, NE
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435 AEW
    768 EABS

