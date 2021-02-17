Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Morgan, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Base Exchange manager, prepares to remove broken bunk bed frames from a transient tent at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. The base is constantly working to ensure deployed Airman have the best operating and living conditions possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

