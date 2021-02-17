U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Barron, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron postmaster, ties down broken bunk bed frames with paracord onto the back of a pickup truck at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. A total of 30 bed frames were replaced in support of a surge of deployed members to Air Base 101. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 11:39
|Photo ID:
|6562090
|VIRIN:
|210217-F-DS605-004
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 101, NE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
