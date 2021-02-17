Air Base 101: Improving the quality of life one bed at a time

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casey Barron, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron postmaster, ties down broken bunk bed frames with paracord onto the back of a pickup truck at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Feb. 17, 2021. A total of 30 bed frames were replaced in support of a surge of deployed members to Air Base 101. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn)

