Dover Airmen support Royal Australian Air Force

Senior Airman Patrick Lind, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels journeyman, marks a checklist while fueling a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 13, 2021. The U.S. and Australia maintain a robust relationship underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests and cultural bonds. The U.S.-Australia alliance is an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer) (The photo ID in this image has been altered for security purposes)

