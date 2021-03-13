Sgt. Madison Cave-Freeman, Royal Australian Air Force 36th Squadron loadmaster, marshals a K-loader to the ramp of a RAAF C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 13, 2021. The U.S. and Australia maintain a robust relationship underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests and cultural bonds. The U.S.-Australia alliance is an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 08:34 Photo ID: 6561667 VIRIN: 210313-F-MO780-1219 Resolution: 3432x2497 Size: 931.6 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover Airmen support Royal Australian Air Force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.