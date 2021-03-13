Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Airmen support Royal Australian Air Force

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Cargo specialists from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron prepare to load cargo onto a Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 13, 2021. The U.S. and Australia maintain a robust relationship underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests and cultural bonds. The U.S.-Australia alliance is an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover Airmen support Royal Australian Air Force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Partnerships
    USAF
    Dover
    Royal Australian Air Force
    FMS

