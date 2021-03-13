Dover Airmen support Royal Australian Air Force

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III prepares to be loaded with cargo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 13, 2021. The U.S. and Australia maintain a robust relationship underpinned by shared democratic values, common interests and cultural bonds. The U.S.-Australia alliance is an anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 08:34
|Photo ID:
|6561659
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-MO780-1130
|Resolution:
|3696x2337
|Size:
|613.07 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
