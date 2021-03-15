Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, speaks with Lt. Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, during his visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 15, 2021. Austin came to Japan to visit USFJ leadership and meet with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

Date Posted: 03.18.2021
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP