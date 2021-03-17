Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, center right, speaks to Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during his visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2021. Austin came to Japan to visit U.S. Forces, Japan leadership and meet with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, where they reaffirmed that the strength of the Alliance comes from values shared by both countries and renewed their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

