Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, right, speaks to Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during his visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2021. Austin met with U.S. Forces, Japan leadership during his first overseas trip and discussed the strong working relationship shared between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 00:48 Photo ID: 6561223 VIRIN: 210317-F-KG439-1185 Resolution: 7112x4827 Size: 2.69 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.