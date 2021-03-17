Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota [Image 3 of 9]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, right, speaks to Col. Andrew J. Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during his visit to Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 17, 2021. Austin met with U.S. Forces, Japan leadership during his first overseas trip and discussed the strong working relationship shared between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visits Yokota [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    SECDEF
    Lloyd Austin III
    USFJ
    Prime Minister of Japan
    5th Air Force

