69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day

Lt. Col. Joseph Whaley, the battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, leads a small contigent of Soldier from the New York Army National Guard battalion along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as part of a "virtual" St. Patrick's Day parade held on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 in New York City.The 69th Infantry, which was originally a militia regiment for Irish Catholic immigrants to New York City has led the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, the world's largest, since 1851 ( NY Division of Military and Naval Affairs photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman.)

