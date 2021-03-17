Lt. Col. Joseph Whaley, the battalion commander of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, leads a small contigent of Soldier from the New York Army National Guard battalion along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan as part of a "virtual" St. Patrick's Day parade held on St. Patrick's Day, March 17 in New York City.The 69th Infantry, which was originally a militia regiment for Irish Catholic immigrants to New York City has led the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, the world's largest, since 1851 ( NY Division of Military and Naval Affairs photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 17:24
|Photo ID:
|6560911
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-A3538-1002
|Resolution:
|2809x3203
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard's 69th Infantry leads virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade
LEAVE A COMMENT