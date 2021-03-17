NY National Guard's 69th Infantry leads virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Photo By Mark Getman | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry step off...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry step off for an abbreviated version of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade accompanied by Irish Wolfhounds, the traditional mascot of the regiment, in New York City on March 17, 2021 en route to St. Patrick's Cathedral. The regiment has led the parade annually since 1851. Although the usual massive parade-- led by the complete battalion-- was not held due to the pandemic, 50 Soldiers joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians in conducting a smaller version of what is normally the largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world. see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK--Fifty New York Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment donned face masks and fell into formation early on Wednesday, March 17 to take part in an abbreviated "virtual" version of New York City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



Since 1851 the 69th, which was formed as a militia regiment for Irish Catholic immigrants, has led the St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is known as the world’s largest.



The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the traditional parade, which can have two million spectators lining Fifth Avenue and as many as 150,000 marchers.



But St Patrick’s Day Parade Inc., the parade sponsors, got permission to do a much smaller version of the parade and the 69th Infantry rounded up a small number of volunteers to lead the way.



Instead of marching down the middle of Fifth Avenue with 600 Soldiers, a few Soldiers walked the route as part of a “virtual” St. Patrick’s Day parade organized by the parade organizers led by Lt. Col. Joseph Whaley, the battalion commander.



The 69th’s participation in the parade is surrounded by a host of traditions.



The leaders carry blackthorn sticks, the mark of an Irish gentleman which can also come in handy in a brawl.



The Soldiers wear a spring of boxwood on their uniform because the Union Soldiers of the Irish Brigade put green springs of boxwood on their uniforms before the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862.



The marchers are accompanied by a pair of Irish Wolfhounds, the regiment’s mascot, and the leaders start the morning with a toast of Irish whiskey.



Prior to the start of the parade, a special mass for the 69th Infantry is celebrated at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.



The day is a drill day for the battalion and the parade is followed by speeches and awards.



This year traditions changed. With so few marchers everybody carried a blackthorn stick and every marcher took part in the morning toast conducted at 6 a.m. by Whaley.



After a year spent focused on the New York National Guard’s coronavirus response mission, it was good to have a day to enjoy a tradition, even if it was smaller, Whaley said.



“Our guys have been in the fight for a little bit over a year doing COVID-19 stuff,” Whaley said. “So to have a little bit of freedom and get back to celebrating the history of the battalion is nice.”



The march to St. Patrick’s Cathedral launched shortly after 6 a.m. as 50 Soldiers, and two Irish Wolfhounds feel in behind the regimental colors.



They were accompanied by members of the parade committee and healthcare workers who were the honored guests at the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



“We got the blessing from both the mayor and the governor to have a small contingent of 30 to 50 personnel march to keep the tradition alive,” Whaley said.



“About 80% of our guys here have been vaccinated or have already had COVID, so I think we're pretty safe,” he added.



At to St. Patrick’s Cathedral they were met by New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul and Cardinal Timothy Dolan who celebrated the special mass.



Following the service the Soldiers were dismissed, while Whaley led the battalion's staff up the sidewalks of Fifth Avenue along the parade's traditional route. Joining the battalion's staff were members of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade committee and essential workers bearing the parade's banner.



Keeping the St. Patrick’s Day tradition alive is important, said Staff Sgt. Andres Diaz, a sniper section leader in the battalion headquarters.



Diaz carried the battalion colors in this year’s parade in recognition of his accomplishments in 2020.



He was the top shot in the annual Logan-Duffy marksmanship contest between the 69th and the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 182nd Infantry; he finished in fourth place in the National Guard’s annual sniper competition and he graduated from Ranger School.



“This is my eleventh year marching in the parade,” Diaz said. “Marching helps show the younger generation the history of the unit and shows the camaraderie we've built, he said.