    69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day [Image 2 of 4]

    69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry enter St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City to mark St. Patrick's Day, on March 17, 2021. The battalion took part in a "vritual" St., Patrick's Day parade.
    The 69th Infantry, which was originally a militia regiment for Irish Catholic immigrants to New York City has led the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, the world's largest, since 1851 ( NY Division of Military and Naval Affairs photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman.)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard's 69th Infantry leads virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade

    TAGS

    Irish
    St. Patrick's Day Parade
    New York Army National Guard
    1st Battalion 69th Infantry

