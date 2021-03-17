Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry enter St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City to mark St. Patrick's Day, on March 17, 2021. The battalion took part in a "vritual" St., Patrick's Day parade.

The 69th Infantry, which was originally a militia regiment for Irish Catholic immigrants to New York City has led the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, the world's largest, since 1851 ( NY Division of Military and Naval Affairs photo by New York Guard Capt. Mark Getman.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 17:24 Photo ID: 6560910 VIRIN: 210317-Z-A3538-1003 Resolution: 2424x4928 Size: 1.44 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.