69th infantry Marks St. Patrick's Day

Soldiers of the New York Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry step off for an abbreviated version of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade accompanied by Irish Wolfhounds, the traditional mascot of the regiment, in New York City on March 17, 2021 en route to St. Patrick's Cathedral. The regiment has led the parade annually since 1851. Although the usual massive parade-- led by the complete battalion-- was not held due to the pandemic, 50 Soldiers joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians in conducting a smaller version of what is normally the largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world.

