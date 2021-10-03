An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Alabama Air National Guard's 100th Fighter Squadron participates in airborne intercept training, March 10, 2021. Aircrews from the 29th Weapons Squadron, which pilots the C-130J Super Hercules, flew dissimilar aircraft combat training sorties, better known as airborne intercept sorties, to provide both the C-130 Weapons Instructor Course students and fighter pilots an opportunity to practice intercepts against large aircraft and conduct engagements at varying airspeeds. (Courtesy photo)
This work, 29th WPS conducts intercept training with famed Red Tails squadron [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
