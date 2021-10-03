Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th WPS conducts intercept training with famed Red Tails squadron [Image 1 of 7]

    29th WPS conducts intercept training with famed Red Tails squadron

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 29th Weapons Squadron participate in airborne intercept training, March 10, 2021. Aircrews from the 29th Weapons Squadron flew dissimilar aircraft combat training sorties, better known as airborne intercept sorties, with the Alabama Air National Guard's 100th Fighter Squadron to provide both the C-130 Weapons Instructor Course students and fighter pilots an opportunity to practice intercepts against large aircraft and conduct engagements at varying airspeeds. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    C-130J
    Intercept

