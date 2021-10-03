29th WPS conducts intercept training with famed Red Tails squadron

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the Alabama Air National Guard's 100th Fighter Squadron fly in formation during airborne intercept training, March 10, 2021. Aircrews from the 29th Weapons Squadron, which pilots the C-130J Super Hercules, flew dissimilar aircraft combat training sorties, better known as airborne intercept sorties, to provide both the C-130 Weapons Instructor Course students and fighter pilots an opportunity to practice intercepts against large aircraft and conduct engagements at varying airspeeds. (Courtesy photo)

