29th WPS conducts intercept training with famed Red Tails squadron

A C-130J Super Hercules pilot participates in airborne intercept training, March 10, 2021. Aircrews from the 29th Weapons Squadron, which pilots the C-130J Super Hercules, flew dissimilar aircraft combat training sorties, better known as airborne intercept sorties, with the Alabama Air National Guard’s 100th Fighter Squadron to provide both the C-130 Weapons Instructor Course students and fighter pilots an opportunity to practice intercepts against large aircraft and conduct engagements at varying airspeeds. (Courtesy photo)

