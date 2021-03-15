Brig. Gen. David D. Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, speaks with Jason Maks, son of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Maks, a UH-60A helicopter pilot, and Sue Maks, his widow, as her grandson, Dustin, looks on.
|03.15.2021
|03.17.2021 10:15
|6559801
|210315-A-NY219-246
|1190x831
|883.3 KB
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|1
|0
This work, PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS
