Josh (left) and Jason Maks, sons of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Maks who died in a UH-60A helicopter crash during Operation Desert Storm, unveiled a monument commemorating their father’s service and the rest of the crew at a rededication ceremony of Polk Army Airfield Base Operations building March 15.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 10:15
|Photo ID:
|6559793
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-NY219-139
|Resolution:
|1190x836
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew
LEAVE A COMMENT