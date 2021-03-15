Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew

    PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Josh (left) and Jason Maks, sons of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Maks who died in a UH-60A helicopter crash during Operation Desert Storm, unveiled a monument commemorating their father’s service and the rest of the crew at a rededication ceremony of Polk Army Airfield Base Operations building March 15.

    rededication ceremony
    Operation Desert Storm
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Fort Polk’s 80th Anniversary
    36th Medical Detachment “Dustoff 33” crew

