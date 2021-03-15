PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew

Josh (left) and Jason Maks, sons of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Maks who died in a UH-60A helicopter crash during Operation Desert Storm, unveiled a monument commemorating their father’s service and the rest of the crew at a rededication ceremony of Polk Army Airfield Base Operations building March 15.

Date Taken: 03.15.2021