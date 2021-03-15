PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew

Maj. Ralph Salazar presents flowers to Sue Maks, widow of 1st Lt. Joseph D. Maks, at a rededication ceremony of the Polk Army Airfield Base Operations building held March 15 as part of Fort Polk’s 80th Anniversary observance. Maks was part of Fort Polk’s 36th Medical Detachment “Dustoff 33” crew that crashed during Operation Desert Storm on March 12, 1991.

