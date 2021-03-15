Lt. Col. J.D. Swinney, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment commander, spoke at the Joint Readiness Training Center rededication of Polk Army Airfield Base Operations, bldg 4255, March 15.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 10:15
|Photo ID:
|6559792
|VIRIN:
|210315-A-NY219-028
|Resolution:
|768x1190
|Size:
|794.6 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PAAF Base Ops building rededicated to Dustoff 33 crew
LEAVE A COMMENT