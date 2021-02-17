Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award [Image 1 of 3]

    20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Barrington Bromley, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, receives the Honor Guard Centurion Award at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2021. The award is presented to ceremonial guardsmen who, through dedication and commitment, accomplish 100 or more ceremonial details in support of a base honor guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6559770
    VIRIN: 210217-F-JT758-1001
    Resolution: 5332x3224
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, 20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award

    TAGS

    Centurion
    20FW
    HonorGuard

