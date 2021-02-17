20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award

Senior Airman Barrington Bromley, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, receives the Honor Guard Centurion Award at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2021. The award is presented to ceremonial guardsmen who, through dedication and commitment, accomplish 100 or more ceremonial details in support of a base honor guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)

