20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award

Team Shaw members stand for a photo during an Honor Guard Centurion Award presentation at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 17, 2021. The award is presented to ceremonial guardsmen who, through dedication and commitment, accomplish 100 or more ceremonial details in support of a base honor guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez)

