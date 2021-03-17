Ceremony. Commitment. Tradition. All are descriptions that illustrate the duties of an honor guardsmen. This responsibility is afforded to Airmen who are subsequently attendees at the lightest and darkest moments in the lives of our servicemen and women and their families.



“We were present at promotions, retirements, military funerals and even spoke to students in schools,” said Senior Airman Barrington Bromley, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman.



Airmen typically complete around 65 details during their time with the 20th Force Support Squadron honor guard which serves South Carolina and a large surrounding area.



During his six-month rotation, Bromley participated in approximately 105 details.



Bromley received the Honor Guard Centurion Award for his service. The award is presented to ceremonial guardsmen who, through dedication and commitment, accomplish 100 or more ceremonial details in support of a base honor guard.



“The Centurion Award is such an accomplishment for those who receive it while in honor guard,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Campbell, 20th Force Support Squadron honor guard non-commissioned officer in charge. “Airmen spend countless hours on the road performing detail after detail for families that deserve the military honors rendered for the loss of a loved one.”



Bromley said his time spent in the honor guard allowed for him to develop a wider perspective on the Air Force and for him to see the impact guardsmen have on their families as well.



“The best feeling is the appreciation you receive from those families during military funerals,” said Bromley. “You are part of the culmination of their loved one’s military service.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 10:03 Story ID: 391584 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th FW Airman earns Centurion Award, by SrA Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.