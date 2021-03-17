101st CAB conducts port operations

A row of HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) waits to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 17, 2021. The 101st has been in Europe for nine months supporting Atlantic Resolve, an initiave meant to foster interoperability between NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6559675
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-PJ019-1014
|Resolution:
|5295x3535
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
