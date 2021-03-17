101st CAB conducts port operations

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) remonve rotor blades from a CH-47F Chinook helicopter at a port in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, March 17, 2021. The 101st has been in Europe for nine months supporting Atlantic Resolve, an initiave meant to foster interoperability between NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

