Wings of Destiny port operations

Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare for their cruise across the Atlantic in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, March 17, 2021. The 101st has been in Europe for nine months supporting Atlantic Resolve, an initiave meant to foster interoperability between NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Location: ROTTERDAM, NL