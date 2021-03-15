Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell to Germany [Image 1 of 5]

    Farewell to Germany

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) flies a U.S. flag during their last flight over Illesheim, Germany on the way to port in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021. The 101st has been in Europe for nine months supporting Atlantic Resolve, an initiave meant to foster interoperability between NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

