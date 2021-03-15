Farewell to Germany

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) flies a U.S. flag during their last flight over Illesheim, Germany on the way to port in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, March 15, 2021. The 101st has been in Europe for nine months supporting Atlantic Resolve, an initiave meant to foster interoperability between NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021
Location: ILLESHEIM, DE