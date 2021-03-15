Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training [Image 5 of 6]

    USS BLUE RIDGE, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Brandon Harris 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) - Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Quentin Davis, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, watches the mandatory DOD-wide Extremism Stand-down training through the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment Television (SITE-TV) aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon L. Harris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training [Image 6 of 6], by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

