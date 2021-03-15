USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) - Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Sophia Jackson, from Long Island, New York, checks the time while preparing to broadcast the mandatory DOD-wide Extremism Stand-down training on the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment Television (SITE-TV) aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon L. Harris)

