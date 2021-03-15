PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Waits, from Anniston, Alabama, conducts the mandatory DOD-wide Extremism Stand-down training aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) through the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment Television (SITE-TV). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon L. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 08:14
|Photo ID:
|6559666
|VIRIN:
|210315-N-FA444-1115
|Resolution:
|5477x3093
|Size:
|297.6 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training [Image 6 of 6], by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT