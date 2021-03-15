PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Waits, from Anniston, Alabama, conducts the mandatory DOD-wide Extremism Stand-down training aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) through the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment Television (SITE-TV). Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon L. Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 08:14 Photo ID: 6559666 VIRIN: 210315-N-FA444-1115 Resolution: 5477x3093 Size: 297.6 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training [Image 6 of 6], by SN Brandon Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.