USS Blue Ridge Conducts Extremism Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 15, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Waits (right), from Anniston, Alabama, and Command Master Chief Adrian Watkins, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, conduct the mandatory DOD-wide Extremism Stand-down training on the Shipboard Information, Training and Entertainment Television (SITE-TV) aboard USS Blue Ridge. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon L. Harris)

