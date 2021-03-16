From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) researcher Shawn Harrison’s children learned to run during an NRL directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, NRL’s Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate, whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. Harrison, an oceanographer with NRL at the Stennis Space Center, Mississippi, eased back into running himself. He and his tiny pandemic coworkers also did other activities together, such as learning how to chop wood.

