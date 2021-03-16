Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time [Image 2 of 4]

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    On New Year’s Day, Navy Cmdr. James Uncapher road almost to the summit of California’s Fremont Peak, more than 3,000 feet. Uncapher took part in his directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate, whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. Uncapher logged 382 miles during the challenge.

