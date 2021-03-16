From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

On New Year’s Day, Navy Cmdr. James Uncapher road almost to the summit of California’s Fremont Peak, more than 3,000 feet. Uncapher took part in his directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate, whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. Uncapher logged 382 miles during the challenge.

