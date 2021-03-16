From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

James Doyle of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) took this amazing photo in Monterey Bay while participating in his directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, NRL’s Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate, whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. Big waves are a natural part of the scenery in this neck of the woods.
