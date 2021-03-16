From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

Wade Duvall, a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), poses for a selfie in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Duvall took part in an NRL directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, NRL’s Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. The challenge was nicknamed “7000 Miles for Code 7000.” The challenge motivated Duvall to do both hiking and running along the park’s trails.
