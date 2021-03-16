Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time [Image 1 of 4]

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Wade Duvall, a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), poses for a selfie in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Duvall took part in an NRL directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, NRL’s Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. The challenge was nicknamed “7000 Miles for Code 7000.” The challenge motivated Duvall to do both hiking and running along the park’s trails.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 07:54
    Photo ID: 6559653
    VIRIN: 210316-N-NO204-002
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time
    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time
    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time
    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    pandemic
    exercise
    researchers
    COVID-19
    teleworking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT