Wade Duvall, a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), poses for a selfie in Big Bend National Park, Texas. Duvall took part in an NRL directorate’s effort to beat the COVID-19 blues. With researchers spread across the nation, NRL’s Ocean and Atmosphere Science and Technology Directorate whose code is 7000, fulfilled a challenge to collect 7,000 miles by walking, running, bicycling and a variety of other activities. The challenge was nicknamed “7000 Miles for Code 7000.” The challenge motivated Duvall to do both hiking and running along the park’s trails.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 07:54 Photo ID: 6559653 VIRIN: 210316-N-NO204-002 Resolution: 3264x2448 Size: 2.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Sea to Shining Sea: Combating the Pandemic One Mile at a Time [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.