Ramstein Airmen participate in an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2021. ACE prepares the U.S. Air Force and our partners for potential short-notice contingencies by posturing Airmen and aircrew at multiple locations ready to respond to the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:47 Photo ID: 6559522 VIRIN: 210312-F-IO516-0260 Resolution: 5197x3712 Size: 15.97 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.