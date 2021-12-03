Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Airmen participate in an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2021. ACE prepares the U.S. Air Force and our partners for potential short-notice contingencies by posturing Airmen and aircrew at multiple locations ready to respond to the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6559522
    VIRIN: 210312-F-IO516-0260
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

