Ramstein communications Airmen pack up equipment at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2021. Communication support allows forward-deployed units to contact command and control functions as well as other aircraft in the area. These connections are vital to airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2021 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6559519
|VIRIN:
|210312-F-IO516-0290
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE
Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise
