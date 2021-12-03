Ramstein communications Airmen carry equipment at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2021. Members of the 1st Combat Communications Squadron and 86th Communications Squadron worked together to set up a tactical satellite radio and establish an executive communications kit during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6559521 VIRIN: 210312-F-IO516-0217 Resolution: 4432x2404 Size: 6.21 MB Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.