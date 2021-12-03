Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, BELGIUM

    03.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. James Stacy, 86th Communication Squadron satellite communication noncommissioned officer in charge, sets up a tactical satellite radio at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 12, 2021. Members of the 86th CS were trained by Airmen from the 1st Combat Communications Squadron on tasks usually required for rapid deployments, developing them into multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    This work, Ramstein conducts large-scale ACE exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

