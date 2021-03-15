210315-N-GW139-1110

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 15, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Mason performs regularly scheduled maintenance on a high security lock on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 15, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.17.2021 by PO2 Eric Coffer