    210315-N-GW139-2025 [Image 7 of 8]

    210315-N-GW139-2025

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 15, 2021) Aircraft Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello checks the hydraulic fluid while performing regularly scheduled maintenance on a forklift on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 15, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.17.2021 03:35
    Photo ID: 6559515
    VIRIN: 210315-N-GW139-2025
    Resolution: 4693x3352
    Size: 555.29 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210315-N-GW139-2025 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Atlantic Ocean
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    deployment
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

