210315-N-GW139-2002

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 15, 2021) Aircraft Support Equipment Technician Airman Brennan Roberge, left, and Aircraft Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello perform regularly scheduled maintenance on a forklift on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, Mar. 15, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

