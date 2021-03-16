Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    The 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6559422
    VIRIN: 210316-N-HI376-1038
    Resolution: 1805x1203
    Size: 970.21 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    USS Benfold (DDG 65)
    DESRON 15

