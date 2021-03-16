Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Cmdr. Tin Tran, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), and Capt. Chase Sargeant, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, observe as John S. McCain’s 5-inch gun fires at an unmanned aerial vehicle during a counter unmanned aerial strike training exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6559423
    VIRIN: 210316-N-HI376-1278
    Resolution: 5919x3946
    Size: 828.54 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    DESRON 15

