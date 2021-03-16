DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

Cmdr. Tin Tran, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), and Capt. Chase Sargeant, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, observe as John S. McCain’s 5-inch gun fires at an unmanned aerial vehicle during a counter unmanned aerial strike training exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

