The 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6559419 VIRIN: 210316-N-HI376-1115 Resolution: 1633x1089 Size: 786.53 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.