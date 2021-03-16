DESRON 15 conducts Counter-UAS Exercise

The 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fires during a live-fire gunnery exercise. Benfold is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2021 23:00
|Photo ID:
|6559419
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-HI376-1115
|Resolution:
|1633x1089
|Size:
|786.53 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
